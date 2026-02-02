Audio on hp300

In the late 1980s, with the expansion of the Internet (even though it was not open to commercial activities yet) and the slowly increasing capabilities of workstations, some people started to imagine the unthinkable: that, some day, you may use your computer to record voice messages, send them over the Internet, and the recipient could listen to these messages on his own computer.

That was definitely science fiction… until workstation manufacturers started to add audio capabilities to their hardware.