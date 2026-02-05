Unsealed court documents show teen addiction was big tech’s “top priority”

I nominate this for the “Most Expected News Of The Decade” award.
Today, The Tech Oversight Project published a new report spotlighting newly unsealed documents in the 2026 social media addiction trials. The documents provide smoking-gun evidence that Meta, Google, Snap, and TikTok all purposefully designed their social media products to addict children and teens with no regard for known harms to their wellbeing, and how that mass youth addiction was core to the companies’ business models. The documents contain internal discussions among company employees, presentations from internal meetings, expert testimony, and evidence of Big Tech coordination with tech-funded groups, including the National Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), in attempts to control the narrative in response to concerned parents.↫ The Tech Oversight Project
Modern social media companies are not entirely different from tobacco companies. They and everyone else know full well just how dangerous social media is, and how being addicted to it has disastrous consequences for the people involved. Tobacco companies, too, knew how dangerous smoking was decades before the general population was aware, and yet they kept pushing cigarettes, even to kids, deaths be damned. In fact, they’re still doing the same thing today with “vapes”, and we’re kind of letting it happen all over again.
Social media is directly responsible for genocides, extreme polarisation, the spread of endless amounts of lies causing parents to harm their children, mass generation of child pornography, and much, much more. All of this is not a coincidence, mere side-effects, unintended consequences – social media are designed and optimised specifically to achieve these goals, like cigarettes and now “vapes” are designed specifically to be as addictive as possible. The people responsible – social media companies, their executives, their employees – need to face justice, answer for what they’ve done, and face the legal consequences.
Of course, that’s not going to happen. Billionaires and their megacorporations are untouchable, too big to fail, too closely tied to especially the current regime in the US. I don’t think social media bans for people under 16 are the answer, since they tend to come with onerous and invasive online identity checks and because they cut vulnerable people off from their support networks, but it’s clear we need to do something.
And now to ensure the kids below 15 are “forbidden” from social media, adults have to provide their credentials. Next step : prevent VPN.
Kochise,
Short of a chinese style firewall, I don’t see this being technically enforceable. It would require massive investments by ISPs, which is unlikely to happen. The more likely scenario is for governments to pass laws that retroactively punish VPN users who get caught.
With western governments becoming more authoritarian and legislators actively trying to pass bills that increase government control, it may only be a matter of time before VPN prohibitions make it into law.
https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/vpns/michigan-lawmakers-call-for-total-vpn-ban-as-part-of-a-proposed-public-morals-bill
Big Techs are doing it for money, so the easiest way is a massive tax on their ad revenue, like there is on tobacco and alcohol.
The easiest way is to forbide kids from less than 16 to join. And to forbid the companies from having adiction generation algoritms.
kwanbis,
Those don’t seem easy to me. Kids are already ignoring government mandated age restrictions by lying. To actually be effective you need to mandate id verification (which I’m against) and penalties for parents who assist kids get around restrictions.
As an outsider it can be notoriously difficult to get information about the algorithms companies are using internally.
I am not sure how laws can solve this outside of trusting companies to police themselves.
If you don’t want to force the algorithms public, you can at least establish practices or goals that can’t be part of any content-selection algorithm. Just as “can’t sell tobacco products for children” or “can’t advertise at sport events”, or whatever.
This is what your algorithm can’t do: A, B, C, D. And establish a body with legal rights to audit algorithms, just like the IRS (in the US) has the authority to reject your tax reports and demand more information.
“You claim your algorithm is within the guidelines but we suspect not. Audit.”
Shiunbird,
Even if you believe the government should have a right to “audit” private code that doesn’t belong to them, it’s still not a given that corporations can’t hide things. In a normal IRS audit, which is your example, the audit involves getting your private information through 3rd parties. There’s only so much they can do if they’re dependent on you. Are you envisioning they actually go raid the corporations and confiscate critical hardware etc? Maybe that’s what you think should happen but it’d be quite an escalation of government power and I’m not sure the ends would justify the means.
I understand people have different opinions about it but governmental power abuse actually worries me more than corporate algorithms.
Age mandates are stupid, for at least three reasons; being 16+ does not make you immune to addiction, kids will find a way to access, as they do with any other age restricted stuff, finally this mandates Big Techs to profile users, which is the very foundation of their evil deeds. And may end up in real name policies. Total ban is too easy to be killed in courts.
That is why i said: The easiest way is to forbide kids from less than 16 to join. AND to forbid the companies from having adiction generation algoritms.
When did government become the parents of EVERYONE?
“Qui aurait pu prédire…”
(quote from Emmanuel Macron talking about climate change and Ukraine invasion as unforeseen events)
I feel like the solution has always been there. Denote social media as news outlets. That act alone will make them liable. Fake news stories will lead to them being sued for millions/billions and I guarantee they’ll suddenly find the capability and/or manpower to effectively vett the content.
When you upload something to social media they claim ownership of that asset. With ownership, comes liability.
I’ve always tended to be against taxing them as a solution
What that does it continues to allow the same behaviours but puts a price on it that the doesn’t go to the victims
Prohibiting something for a part of society is the best way to destroy trust and the society itself.
We’ll see this when children who are not allowed access to social networks grow up.
It’s just a way to teach your children how to lie en masse.