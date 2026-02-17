dBASE on the Kaypro II

Within the major operating system of its day, on popular hardware of its day, ran the utterly dominant relational database software of its day. PC Magazine, February 1984, said, “Independent industry watchers estimate that dBASE II enjoys 70 percent of the market for microcomputer database managers.” Similar to past subjects HyperCard and Scala Multimedia, Wayne Ratcliff’s dBASE II was an industry unto itself, not just for data-management, but for programmability, a legacy which lives on today as xBase.[…]
Written in assembly, dBASE II squeezed maximum performance out of minimal hardware specs. This is my first time using both CP/M and dBASE. Let’s see what made this such a power couple.↫ Christopher Drum
If you’ve ever wanted to run a company using CP/M – and who doesn’t – this article is as good a starting point as any.
The amazing thing with dBASE was…. the entire database was pretty much plain text.
They had external index files for fast access of course. But all formats, including numbers and dates were serialized as strings. You could read the whole thing as “column separated file”
“cat mydb | cut -c20-24”
Or something like that (if you know where exactly the columns were laid)
“But storing numbers as text is inefficient!”
Yet they are more correct. A floating point number will not be able to accurately present a value like 10.2. Where was string “_____10.20” is pretty accurate and device architecture agnostic. (Float32 version would be 10.19999980…)
It makes in place updates difficult to the schema of course. But things like deletions or data updates were pretty straightforward (delete was setting up a flag not to use a record)
Those were easy days. Data recovery could be done by hand.
sukru,
IEEE floating point numbers are not really designed to exactly represent arbitrary numbers. That’s a fair point however I would add that decimal numbers as text is not a great solution for that either…
1) It is not efficient computationally or storage-wise. An arbitrary precision math library will do a better job on both fronts.
2) It doesn’t even solve the problem, it replaces one arbitrary base (base 2) with another (base 10) that has the exact same problem. For example try to represent 2/3rd in base 10: ~0.6666667.
If we want to be able to mathematically represent all rational numbers exactly, then we can store them as ratios in whatever number base is preferred by the architecture. Languages that allow type overriding (like C++) can create classes that abstract rational numbers behind standard math operations while keeping exact results….at least up until you do something “irrational” 🙂
I never used dbase. To me text files make sense as an exchange medium, but IMHO once inside of a database it no longer matters. The abstractions created by SQL becomes primary and the raw storage is not relevant – as long as the option to convert is always present. You make a valid point about data recovery, but that’s what backups are for.
An early mysql developer (possibly an intern?) created a really strange mechanism for storing decimal types that packs decimal digits into binary types. It’s really weird and inefficient. It seems that the developer was trying to optimize BSD on 32bit machine without realizing that fixed point math was a thing and could represent decimal values perfectly even in binary. The solution created a great deal of complexity to keep the numbers in decimal without realizing that some easy fixed point math elegantly and efficiently solves the problem.
It was discussed here…
