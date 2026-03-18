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Sudo ported to DOS

Retro computing 4 Comments

DOS didn’t have sudo yet. This gross oversight has been addressed.

SUDO examines the environment for the COMSPEC variable to find the default command interpreter, falling back to C:\COMMAND.COM if not set. The interpreter is then executed in unprotected real mode for full privileges.

↫ SUDO for DOS’ Codeberg page

A vital tool, for sure.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

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4 Comments

  1. 2026-03-18 6:46 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    I looked at the code and it does nothing of the sort. April 1st joke?

    • 2026-03-18 7:22 pm
      Thom Holwerda

      I’m fairly sure it does absolutely nothing and is very much a joke.

      • 2026-03-18 8:29 pm
        Alfman verbose=1

        Thom Holwerda,

        I’m fairly sure it does absolutely nothing and is very much a joke.

        Yes, I see that it’s only a prototype now. Sudo for DOS would be quite funny, let’s hope the author can get the joke finished in time for the april 1st deadline.

  2. 2026-03-19 2:06 am
    wl6502

    I hope they implement FreeBSD jail next

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