Sudo ported to DOS

DOS didn’t have sudo yet. This gross oversight has been addressed.
SUDO examines the environment for the COMSPEC variable to find the default command interpreter, falling back to↫ SUDO for DOS’ Codeberg page
C:\COMMAND.COMif not set. The interpreter is then executed in unprotected real mode for full privileges.
A vital tool, for sure.
I looked at the code and it does nothing of the sort. April 1st joke?
I’m fairly sure it does absolutely nothing and is very much a joke.
Thom Holwerda,
Yes, I see that it’s only a prototype now. Sudo for DOS would be quite funny, let’s hope the author can get the joke finished in time for the april 1st deadline.
I hope they implement FreeBSD jail next