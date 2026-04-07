Anos: a hobby microkernel operating system written in C

Anos is a modern, opinionated, non-POSIX operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like GNU-Linux) for x86_64 PCs and RISC-V machines.
Anos currently comprises the↫ Anos GitHub page
STAGE3microkernel,
SYSTEMuser-mode supervisor, and a base set of servers implementing the base of the operating system. There is a (WIP) toolchain for Anos based on Binutils, GCC (
16-experimental) and Newlib (with a custom
libgloss).
It’s written in C, runs on both x86-64 and RISC-V, and can run on real hardware too (but this hasn’t been tested on RISC-V just yet). For the x86 side of things, it’s strictly 64 bit, and requires a Haswell (4th Gen) chip or higher.
What an unfortunate name for an OS. 😮