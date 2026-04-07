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Anos: a hobby microkernel operating system written in C

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Anos is a modern, opinionated, non-POSIX operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like GNU-Linux) for x86_64 PCs and RISC-V machines.

Anos currently comprises the STAGE3 microkernel, SYSTEM user-mode supervisor, and a base set of servers implementing the base of the operating system. There is a (WIP) toolchain for Anos based on Binutils, GCC (16-experimental) and Newlib (with a custom libgloss).

↫ Anos GitHub page

It’s written in C, runs on both x86-64 and RISC-V, and can run on real hardware too (but this hasn’t been tested on RISC-V just yet). For the x86 side of things, it’s strictly 64 bit, and requires a Haswell (4th Gen) chip or higher.

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Thom Holwerda

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One Response

  1. 2026-04-07 1:24 pm
    ajboyle

    What an unfortunate name for an OS. 😮

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