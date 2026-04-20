I need to post about this because if I don’t, people will get mad.
Cook will continue on as Apple CEO through the summer, with Ternus set to join Apple’s Board of Directors and take over as CEO on September 1, 2026. Cook is going to transition to chairman of the board at Apple, and he will “assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.”↫ Juli Clover at MacRumors
This concludes OSNews’ coverage of Keeping Up With the Yacht Class, but rest assured, every other tech site will be milking this for weeks to come. You will still be worrying about how to pay for your next tank of gas.
“Some tech company to replace its CEO”
I love the headline, got me laughing 🙂
It’s beautiful in its simplicity. 🙂
Woah new avatar….I’m gonna miss your old one, was a classic!
Yeah it was time for a change, I’ve been “Lurch” since high school. This photo was taken by my SO’s sister. It catches my good side 😉
It perfectly captures how utterly disinterested I am in companies and their staffing changes. Thom has the right idea here.
It should have been Craig Federighi, no one else.
Is ‘engaging with policymakers around the world’ another way of saying ‘bribing and/or manipulating politicians’ ?
I’m wondering when shareholders will vote to replace CEO and clueless expensive staffs with just one AI and keep all the profits for themselves.
After all, it’s not just the workers that have to be replaced by robots and coders by AI…
No AI will ever be able to bow and kiss POTUS like they do.
Why are you so bitter Thom?
I find it funny to think this guy will now be a billionaire regardless of any decision he makes.
He’ll have shares and a massive golden parachute.
Give it 6 months and he’ll fire 10,000 to look decisive and drop a product line to prove the point.
Then leverage the sheer weight of apple to crush a new market
I love the headline. Other tech news sites go one and on about this kind of thing, but I rarely see much of a difference when leadership changes, at least in the short run. What matters more is how the company reacts to changes in the industry and users’ demands.