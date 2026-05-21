After Google killed its search engine a few days ago, one question remained: how exactly does advertising fit into all of this? Google is obviously not going to move to chatbot search without somehow adding ads to your conversation with the pachinko machine, so everybody was wondering how that was going to work, exactly. Well, we have the answer, and it’s an obvious one.

When researching a topic, consumers want to know exactly how a product suits their unique situation. In fact, 75% of people report making faster, more confident decisions using AI Mode in Search. 1 That’s why we’re testing two new types of ads, built with Gemini, that offer relevant product details along with helpful guidance. To help people evaluate their choices, both of these new formats will feature an independent AI explainer as part of the ad. Our Gemini model evaluates and synthesizes information about a product or service, and displays that context alongside the advertiser’s creative. This coherent, independent response ensures transparency and builds trust. These formats will also continue to be clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” ↫ Google’s Ads & Commerce Blog

Of course they’re going to just generate the ads with “AI”, too. Google will offer two types of “AI”-generated ads in their new chatbot search tool, the first of which will simply be an “AI”-generated answer to a user’s question. If you ask the Google chatbot “how can I clean my bed sheets of unintended nightly slop discharge?”, Google will generate an ad based on the features of a slopcleaner washing machine detergent product and show that to you.

The second type comes in when a user asks something like “what is the best way to kill a search engine?” Google’s chatbot will then show a number of ways to kill a search engine, and one of the items in that list might be an ad generated by Google, alongside the customary unrelated information, wrong information, and made-up nonsense. Google claims both of these types of ads will be labeled as such, but I doubt that small label will be noticed by many, and of course, there’s no way to know any of the other answers the chatbot generates aren’t paid-for either.

Here, too, though, we must ask the question what the end game is. This new chatbot search engine is clearly trying to keep you on Google’s website, but in doing so, it’ll deprive large numbers of websites of the traffic they need to survive. If they can’t survive, they’re die. If they’re dead, they can’t produce the content Google “AI” needs to slobber up to spit back out in Google’s chatbot search. Chatbot search is also an agent of its own destruction, because you can’t generate improved slop with nothing but slop.

Because, and I can’t repeat this often enough, nobody has ever used “AI” to produce anything of value.