Sailfish OS reviews are always the same

João Carrasqueira at XDA Developers has taken a look at the current state of Sailfish OS, and concludes:

As an idea, I love Sailfish OS. Not only does it bring a wholly unique interface to mobile devices at a time when things seem more unified than ever, but it also has the potential to bring the full power of Linux to a smartphone you actually want to use. But the lack of apps makes it hard for it to become anyone’s daily driver, and the power of Linux is somewhat hampered because it relies on dedicated repositories that, again, don’t get much support. The community as a whole would benefit if the UI for Sailfish OS could also be open-sourced and made available as a desktop environment other distros could adopt. I can see a world where many more Linux distros might be ported to mobile devices using this UI, and leading to more apps being ported to the platform as well. It’s unlikely, but taking that step could make a big difference. ↫ João Carrasqueira

It seems like Sailfish OS, much like any other mobile operating system that isn’t Android or iOS, is still stuck in application hell, where they’ve always been. Windows Phone, BlackBerry 10, postmarketOS, Sailfish OS – they all suffer from the fact that the services and associated applications people actually need to use in their day-to-day life just simply aren’t there, and never will be unless something utterly drastic happens. You’re pretty much forced to fall back on possible Android application compatibility layers, at which point you’re basically just running Android in an worse way.

As an extremely early customer of the original Jolla Phone, and owner of the very rare Jolla Tablet, I considered if I should add the new Jolla Phone as an incentive for the current fundraiser, but I decided against it because I already know what the review is going to be like. Interesting user interface, very limited set of often buggy native applications, constant reliance on often buggy Android compatibility layer, €750 is a lot of money for a barely mid-range phone. Oh, and the UI layer is closed source.

I don’t need an expensive phone I won’t use after the review period to write any of that.

There’s very little new to write about or discover when it comes to mobile operating systems other than Android and iOS, and that’s not through the fault of the people developing these platforms. All the smart developers working on postmarketOS, Salfish, Ubuntu Touch, and others are doing a great job and the very best they can, but in the end these platforms are limited by the fact that the services we all depend on just do not work on any of them. I don’t have the solution for the problem – other than very heavy-handed regulation to demand open APIs, which I support but will never happen – so the status quo will remain as it is.

It’s a sad state of affairs when even Google-free Android is almost a non-starter at this point.