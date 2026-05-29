NVIDIA retires its classic Control Panel application for Windows

In the release notes for the latest NVIDIA driver version for Windows, the “AI” company who happens to spare a few GPUs for regular users every now and then has announced that the curtain has fallen for the classic NVIDIA Control Panel.
After 20 years of dedicated service, the classic NVIDIA Control Panel is officially retiring for Game Ready and Studio Drivers. For NVIDIA RTX PRO users, the NVIDIA Control Panel will continue to be supported until we have migrated professional features to the NVIDIA app.
Existing installs of the NVIDIA Control Panel will remain on users’ systems, unless they perform a clean installation, and users who still need the NVIDIA Control Panel can continue to download it from the Microsoft Store, but we won’t be adding features, fixes, or other changes.↫ NVIDIA GeForce driver release notes
According to NVIDIA, every setting has migrated from the Control Panel to the NVIDIA application, meaning it’s no longer necessary to keep maintaining it. Of course, the NVIDIA application also happens to have ads, a login mechanism, and is probably just an inefficient web application, so not everybody may be excited about the loss of the NVIDIA Control Panel.
It says “Please note, GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 WHQL, or newer, is required to use all features.” Does that mean 595.97 is the first version that sucks and I should archive whatever came immediately prior in case I ever want to run something newer than Windows 7 on a secondary PC?
(Aside from when I’m booting Batocera Linux off a USB stick, I generally run 474.11 on my “game console but not a console” machines, since that’s the last version nVidia released before Microsoft shut down WHQL signing for Windows 7, and those “remove the Test Mode watermark” tools have never worked reliably for me, but I have also got 475.14 on the Samba share where I keep my reinstallation supplies. Luckily, nVidia says both will work for everything PCIe that I might care to use from the GTX 670s I got for $35 CAD apiece up to the RTX 3060 12GiB that I run on my Linux daily driver and intend to continue to use until it fails in a way I can’t fix.)
…and yeah, my approach to reinstalling old machines tends to be:
1. Use PXE booting to prepare the drive.
2. Boot off either a the CD (for something like WinXP) or the freshly SYS’d drive (DOS/Win9x) and install.
3. Use PXE-booted Linux to copy the network driver in.
4. Boot the new OS, install the network driver, and install everything else from the Samba share.
(For Mac OS, similar, but Netatalk.)