Flathub bans slopcoded applications, but not if they’re from a “mature, well-maintained” project

Flathub, by the most popular (effectively only) repository for Flatpak applications, has changed its policies to include a strict ban on “AI” use for both application submissions as well as the application code itself.

This policy applies to both the application being submitted to Flathub and the Flathub submission itself, including the manifest, metadata, patches, build scripts, and pull request. For the purpose of this policy, applications include BaseApps, extensions, and any other artifacts that can be produced by flatpak-builder. Submission pull requests must not be generated, opened, or automated using AI tools or agents. Please also do not request review from any AI tools in the submission PR. Automated Copilot reviews on GitHub can be disabled by the submitter by going here and changing Repository access to exclude the repo or disabling the global “Automatic Copilot code review” found here. Applications containing AI-generated or AI-assisted code, documentation, or other content are not allowed. ↫ Flathub policy diff

This is a fairly strict policy, but they do leave some wiggle room by also including the following line:

Exceptions may be granted for mature, well-maintained projects. ↫ Flathub policy diff

I don’t think they had any choice adding this exception, but it does feel a little bit like “rules for thee but not for me”. I can easily see the relatively small in-crowd of developers around Flathub and Flatpak, and their friends, handing each other exceptions, while enforcing the much stricter rules when it comes to outsiders. Say a well-known GNOME application from a long-time GNOME contributor adds “AI”-generated code, will it really be banned from Flathub?

I have my doubts.

Regardless, it’s mostly good news. It’s important to note that this policy change won’t be applied retroactively, so slopcoded applications already on Flathub won’t be removed.