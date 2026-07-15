Jurassic Park computers in excruciating detail

After I mentioned a Jurassic Park anecdote the other day, I watched the movie again. I must have seen it at least ten times now. This time, I researched every computer/software I spotted. ↫ Fabien Sanglard

We are all aware of the infamous “This is a UNIX system, I know this!” meme, but many more computers make their appearance in Jurassic Park, and Fabien Sanglard documents all of them. Apparently, there’s even a Motorla Envoy running Magic Cap on Dennis Nedry’s desk, which I almost find more exciting than the SGI powerhouses he uses.

What’s also quite interesting – but not surprising – is that all of the computers used in the movie were real. The value of all of this hardware combined, when adjusted for inflation, adds up to about $4 million. A lot of money, but don’t you worry your pretty little heart, as SGI and Apple all loaned this hardware to the studio. They didn’t have to pay anything for it.