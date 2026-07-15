Jurassic Park computers in excruciating detail

After I mentioned a Jurassic Park anecdote the other day, I watched the movie again. I must have seen it at least ten times now. This time, I researched every computer/software I spotted.↫ Fabien Sanglard
We are all aware of the infamous “This is a UNIX system, I know this!” meme, but many more computers make their appearance in Jurassic Park, and Fabien Sanglard documents all of them. Apparently, there’s even a Motorla Envoy running Magic Cap on Dennis Nedry’s desk, which I almost find more exciting than the SGI powerhouses he uses.
What’s also quite interesting – but not surprising – is that all of the computers used in the movie were real. The value of all of this hardware combined, when adjusted for inflation, adds up to about $4 million. A lot of money, but don’t you worry your pretty little heart, as SGI and Apple all loaned this hardware to the studio. They didn’t have to pay anything for it.
This is absolute nerd candy dipped in chocolate and covered with sprinkles. I love the simulator at jurassicsystems.com too!
What I remember most is that after watching the movie I read the novel. In the novel the boy is oldest of the siblings and he is the hacker. The girl is described as a nuisance. For my teenage self, that was deeply satisfying.
That, and the fact that Ian Malcolm died in the novel only to be brought back to life in the sequel.