I work for an evil company, but outside work, I’m actually a really good person

I love my job. I make a great salary, there’s a clear path to promotion, and a never-ending supply of cold brew in the office. And even though my job requires me to commit sociopathic acts of evil that directly contribute to making the world a measurably worse place from Monday through Friday, five days a week, from morning to night, outside work, I’m actually a really good person.↫ Emily Bressler at McSweeney’s
The tech industry is full of people like this.
Is this article a satirical piece of fiction?
Emily Bressler, the author, has a profile that doesn’t match the details in the article whatsoever…
The website also suggests the author is into satire and humor, so I think this entire piece uses a literary device to make it’s points, written from the perspective of a fictitious tech worker. Heck maybe this is already obvious to others but while reading it I didn’t know whether to take it literally.
McSweeney’s is a satire site in the vein of the Onion that’s been around since the late 90s, first in print and then in website form.
You shouldn’t take things literally.
That’s stealing.
“Daily humor almost every day since 1998”
Of course, tons of humor also contain kernels of truth, making you laugh *and* think.
anevilyak,
Mote,
Never heard of this site before, I guess I was out of the loop.
Alfman,
(Others mentioned this was satire. The site was also new for me)
It is mostly a blatant strawman argument. Working for a mustache twirling evil company, and doing virtue signaling by buying NPR bags.
Almost nobody is like that. I would even suggest 99% of tech, outside of specific intelligence and weapon tech, comes nowhere close to being objectively evil, and as for “doing good” people actually engage in constructive activities.
For example, back then when I was in Google, they would “match” our volunteer hours. For example, if we were to give a free lecture, hand out soup in a kitchen, or in any other way physically engage in charitable work, they would also donate funds to that very charity.
(This is in addition to regular monetary contributions and matches, but obviously being there in person has much higher value).
Is Google evil? No. Even though they have removed the “don’t be evil” motto, and literally subjected me to layoffs, it is just another company.
If we were to call everyone evil, basically nothing will be left on Earth. (We can easily extend a flexible definition of evil even to include charitable work, so we don’t do that. We have objective measures).
sukru,
I see your point of view. However since you did bring up google we should acknowledge that they actually have been criticized for those things with project Nimbus.
https://time.com/6964364/exclusive-no-tech-for-apartheid-google-workers-protest-project-nimbus-1-2-billion-contract-with-israel/
Hundreds of google insiders joined protests fearing their AI work was being used for not only surveillance tech but also military targeting applications. Some employees quit over it, and significantly more lost their jobs for speaking out against project Nimbus. Who knows how many more remained quiet because they were afraid of being punished.
I am in agreement that painting companies as “evil” can stem from hyperbole and oversimplifications that miss the mark. Yet I think calling google specifically “just another company” does not do justice to how much power and influence they have in the world. This is not just another company, it’s a company wielding enormous power worldwide.