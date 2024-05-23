Google’s new search feature, AI Overviews, seems to be going awry.
The tool, which gives AI-generated summaries of search results, appeared to instruct a user to put glue on pizza when they searched “cheese not sticking to pizza.”↫ Jyoti Mann at Business Insider
Google’s “artificial intelligence” is literally just parroting a joke Reddit comment from 11 years ago by a person named fucksmith. Google is paying Reddit 60 million dollars for this privilege.
“AI” is going just great.
You may like it or not, but AI is here to stay. If course it will give you some absurd replies from time to time, but will continue to improve
Anyone who has spent appreciable time working with LLM’s and other AI variants will know that to train any kind of competency and reasonable responses from these models is taxing and requires heavy lifting. If you expect “Intelligence” it doesn’t have any, and if I were to guess that’s probably Thom’s biggest gripe.
We are beta testing algorithms that are hitting hurdles, to say they can’t do impressive things as assistants with language as they were designed would be silly. They can be incredibly useful to rewrite paragraphs, give tips and hints on coding.
But the fancy demonstrations and things we are shown have taken a vast amount of time to be custom tailored to look better than it really is.
Don’t believe me, give any kind of technical document to any LLM and get it to read and then answer questions. It takes hours to train reasonable responses and there is no comprehension of the material just word salad or worse outright lies to build responses.
jerkofalltrades,
I agree with you that LLM can contain false information and accurate training is key. Garbage In = Garbage Out. However I also think we are making LLM out to be worse than they are because they are being compared to standards that even humans fair to achieve. When compared to average humans though I think these LLMs are exceedingly good at mimicking the source – both the good and the bad.
Watching Jordan Klepper’s clips going around the country interviewing real people highlights just how much humans are also affected by Garbage In = Garbage Out and are totally unable to self-correct.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whqws6PSgY0
“fair to achieve”->”fail to achieve”
Humans have a VERY different set of limitations. We are creative, and CAN actually get around that type of bad-input/bad-output cycle. But we don’t really understand our own meat brain’s algorithm any better than we understand things like LLMs.
Hint: humans don’t do reason or logic, and especially not empiricism. We do what could best be described as “moral social justification.” That is, we try to convince our peer groups of our righteousness, by telling moral (political) stories about why we are righteous (not right, not correct.)
It’s interesting that in the 17th century we were able to create a sort of in-group morality based on being objectively correct, and call that reason. But our brains stink at that kind of fact based reasoning, while being very very good at moral reasoning – not “what is true” but what “should be right.” So do LLMs, FWIW. We are VERY good at convincing ourselves and each other of the righteousness of our positions – enough so that we will happily murder other people for having that gall to disagree with us…
CaptainN-,
I have to agree that, as sentient beings, we possess the ability to become more proficient than our education provides for. Our abilities allows us to go beyond AI into general intelligence, and this clearly sets us apart from LLM.
However, most of us do not do this the vast majority of the time. Our brains suck up hordes of information from the world and registers it without any sort of formal verification. We have neither the time nor expertise to verify all the information in our heads. And in this sense I think our “intuition” behaves very much like an LLM – we rely heavily on information we were taught.
I agree, there is that as well. Righteousness and factual information are both things people feel strongly about. Ideally factual information should be self correcting as contradictions and inductive reasoning iron things out, but it seems many humans are deficient at this. Darwinian evolution doesn’t necessarily correct for this either. If we don’t get a handle on it, we could be on the path to Idiocracy.
Empirically, ALL humans are deficient at this – more specifically, it’s not what our brains do. We can set up moral frameworks that tell us it’s important (moral, righteous) to follow the evidence, but our brains categorically, do not process information this way. That’s what the evidence is tell us. If our brains did process information that way, we would be able to accept that, and not say “I agree with your empirical position” or try to carve out elevated (righteous) social categories for those of us that adhere to an empirical frameworks better than others, and things like that. Humans don’t do reason in our brains. We can impose it on our social systems, but it’s not how our brains work.
I completely agree with you, and I think that the majority of wise people question the information that they glean from other people. The accuracy of the information LLM’s retrieve is great, but there’s a lot of nuance that is missed or “this looks like X” so I’ll grab this and mix source A with B to try to build a coherent answer.
It’s impressive to say the least that we have got to this point.
I was playing around with models to build a sort of help desk for my company that sells a fairly complex hybrid power solution for well pads (methane/CO2 reduction). I provided technical documentation that I have mostly built myself as source material, for the models to read through. Lets just say my questions led to responses that were as bad as someone untrained reading through the information, a lot of coaching was necessary to get responses that were at least not completely misleading and unproductive. In the end the LLM’s aren’t going to comprehend the material, I need to train a human for that, and that’s a lot of work too!
I guess to summarize, at this point in time I’d rather spend the effort into training a person who can actually comprehend topics not just retrieve and spit out information. The problem is these people cost more and need to rest! 😉
jerkofalltrades,
Everything you are saying makes sense to me. On this last point, a lot of us (still?) prefer to work with other humans. This can still play to our advantage, but over time I think AI’s scalability will win over employers.
Say a human costs $50k to train to an adequate level whereas AI costs $1M (I’m using numbers picked at random for this example. I picked them with the intention of leaning in favor of humans). If you just have one position to fill, then training an AI to fill that spot makes absolutely no sense because a $1M AI offers terrible value against a couple $50k employees. However if the AI could replace 100+ employees over time, the numbers start to change. $1M AI versus $5M to train employees and moreover those 100 employees will need time off and expect to be paid every year. By contrast the AI’s operating costs actually decrease with time and the training data can be used over and over again.
We may not be there yet but the enormous scalability benefits of AI are going to prove to be AI’s killer feature over hiring human employees in the future.
It’s amazing to me how many people are trying to build businesses on these 80% LLM products. The thing is, if you understand just a little bit about how they work, what a vector data base is, etc. you know the limits pretty quickly. And the limits are hard – no, it’s not going to improve, not the way people think. There are other AI products coming down the pike, but the current crop of LLMs – while very useful for a certain kind of derivative art generation – are never going to replace meat brained humans. But a lot of companies are betting their entire futures on it. It’s a great time to be in (human) business!
I mean it will continue to produce absurd replies, there is no doubt of that. It may improve in other ways, but that will always be there. Garbage (Reddit) in Garbage out. There is no escaping that with a LLM.
Thom, I just can’t take you seriously when you put AI in quotes. It makes me think of people who still type “Micro$oft” or scream “Embrace, Extinguish, Extend” every time Microsoft does, well, anything.
Basically, they all suggest that the person writing out the message isn’t at all interested in having an informed opinion, and would rather cling to the first hot take they’ve ever had on the subject, without the capacity for adjusting their view based on new information
I think it’s fair to put it in quotes when it’s being used in production and actively telling a user to eat glue. Not much room for varied opinions there.
While I do understand the point you’re trying to make here, it really doesn’t feed many people’s confidence that the best a multi-billion dollar company can put out right now is telling users to eat glue. There’s only so much incompetence that average person is willing to put up with before losing faith in something, whether that be a technology or a company.
Nia,
I already posted an opinion in defense of the glue 🙂
I agree with Drumhellar, Thom’s use of AI doesn’t really belong in quotes. In computer science it’s entirely correct to use the term AI for things that have no generalized intelligence. There’s no debate in our field that pattern recognition is a form of AI. Furthermore there’s no debate that LLMs are extremely adept at pattern recognition problems. Logically speaking there should be no debate that LLMs are AI without needing any quotes.
I believe Thom puts it in quotes because it lacks more generalized knowledge/self awareness/consciousness, however IMHO the word he should be using is AGI for things that are more advanced than AI.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_general_intelligence
AGI, or maybe machine intelligence. The A in AI stands for Artificial – and it describes the intelligence. When it comes to ChatGPT and similar LLMs, artificial intelligence is more accurate than the term is when used in pop-sci-fi. (The robots on West World are actually intelligent, not artificially intelligent.) Just because intelligence is happening in a machine, doesn’t make it artificial, and that kind of machine based AGI is definitely coming. It’s just not here yet.
Being the multi-billion behemoth that it is, Google can afford to either hire people to pre-filter Reddit input, or develop AIs to do the pre-filtering, before any Reddit content is actually fed into the forward-facing AI.
Will Google actually do something like that?
No, it cannot afford to do it at this scale. The cost for the datacenters is already going to strain all of these companies. Adding a gargantuan human staff that understands the subtlety of these is not going to fly.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
It’s a conundrum. These LLMs are not original sources for factual information. and they are not equipped to verify any information outside of the internet. As long as we use them as such it’s not really a big program. However it seems probable that many people will want to use these LLMs as authoritative sources, and that’s a problem.
In some cases there are solutions to the Garbage In Garbage Out problem for certain kinds of data that has testable results. Take AI software generation, an LLM can generate code, but that code can actually be tested using a virtual compiler thereby assessing the quality of any given output. IMHO combining generative adversarial networks with LLM will eventually be able to output highly sophisticated software. The GAN will iteratively refine the model to fit the test cases. I believe this will be the way forward for coding AIs rather than pure LLMs.
However with other kinds of information would unverifiable information, it’s much harder to automate fact checking. While you have tons of data from the inernet at your disposal, you already used those sources for training and those sources don’t tell you they are wrong. Humans fact checkers might have new insights from the real world, but they are not scalable, besides. This is quite the challenge!
It comes across as funny advice to me too. But to play devil’s advocate here, food grade glue is actually a real thing (I had to look it up) They are FDA approved and might be more common in the food products we buy to eat than is commonly known.
https://www.michaelpackage.com/post/need-to-know-food-grade-adhesives
Mixing edible glue seems like it could be a technically viable solution. I wish mythbusters were still around, this would be a greath myth for them to test!
We need an update to the old axiom, “life imitates art” – how about “humans justify AI statements” – we’ll work on it. 😉
What if pizza has had glue in it all along and we just never noticed due to it actually tasting pretty good regardless?
You mean gluten? Sure, that’s already in pizza. Maybe sprinkle some flower in the sauce and toss in with the shredded cheese. Gluten has some adhesive properties.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gluten
[quote]Glutens, especially Triticeae glutens, have unique viscoelastic and adhesive properties[/quote]
Ugh. How the heck do you do quotes/etc here? Clearly it’s not BBCODE, what do I use? Also…can’t edit obviously. Le sigh.
Use html…
Thom, can this be added to the FAQ?
PhilPotter,
You know, it’s not impossible that some pizza brands set out to solve this same problem. “Glue” would not be listed as an ingredient, but it may have been a factor in choosing ingredients never the less. I think it would have been much more interesting had the AI made the suggestion on it’s own rather than having a source for it on the internet.
Anyway, it makes me wonder what interesting information from the osnews article & comment archives that we might extract from the AI. It would have to be content that was unique to osnews.
Highly doubt that Gemini is “indexing” a random Reddit post. LLMs generalize from their datasets, as shown by this recent paper from Anthropic: https://transformer-circuits.pub/2024/scaling-monosemanticity/
But, more importantly, what is AI, Thom?