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DOSBox ported to OpenVMS for Alpha

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Speaking of OpenVMS and Alpha – and we like speaking about OpenVMS and Alpha, don’t we? – there’s now a port of DOSBox that runs on the Alpha version venerable operating system. Astr0baby has published both binaries and source code for the port, as well as a lovely set of screenshots to show it off working.

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Thom Holwerda

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3 Comments

  1. 2026-07-20 8:18 am
    Rabid_rabbit

    I once had idea but never had time , in this case : how about we install Atari ST emulator in that DOS Box , and there Commodore 64 emulator for ST 😉 Hopefully someone reading this says : hold my beer 😉

  2. 2026-07-20 9:21 am
    toncho11

    Great!
    I have an Alpha machine.
    I am currently working on LuaGFX: https://github.com/RetroBlit/luagfx . We could have ELKS OS running inside DOSBox and running games developed using my LuaGFX game engine.

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