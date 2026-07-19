Speaking of OpenVMS and Alpha – and we like speaking about OpenVMS and Alpha, don’t we? – there’s now a port of DOSBox that runs on the Alpha version venerable operating system. Astr0baby has published both binaries and source code for the port, as well as a lovely set of screenshots to show it off working.
DOSBox ported to OpenVMS for Alpha
2026-07-19 OS News 3 Comments
I once had idea but never had time , in this case : how about we install Atari ST emulator in that DOS Box , and there Commodore 64 emulator for ST 😉 Hopefully someone reading this says : hold my beer 😉
Start here : https://www.atariuptodate.de/en/481/xformer
Great!
I have an Alpha machine.
I am currently working on LuaGFX: https://github.com/RetroBlit/luagfx . We could have ELKS OS running inside DOSBox and running games developed using my LuaGFX game engine.