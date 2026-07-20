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OpenBSD tests WPA3 support

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The NLnet Foundation’s NGI0 Commons Fund supported an effort to add WPA3 support to OpenBSD, and the work’s payed off.

All drivers which support PMF can use WPA3, which are: iwm, iwx, and qwx. So far, I have tested this patch on iwx AX200 only. I will roll out this patch to more of my devices now. Help with testing is welcome.

There are both userland and kernel changes involved.

↫ Stefan Sperling

Only the second implementation of WPA3 will be supported, which requires some explanation:

WPA3 has a complicated history. There are two versions of WPA3. The initially standardized version suffered from side-channel leaks found by Mathy Vanhoef and dubbed “Dragonblood“. A revised and fixed version has been standardized and is mandatory in the 6 GHz band as of Wifi 6e (11ax) and mandatory on all bands as of Wifi 7 (11be).

↫ Stefan Sperling

Obviously, WPA3 is a very welcome addition to OpenBSD.

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Thom Holwerda

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One Response

  1. 2026-07-21 3:28 am
    tom9876543

    “There are two versions of WPA3”

    Well they should have called second version WPA3.1. USB has 3.1 and 3.2….

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