OpenBSD tests WPA3 support

The NLnet Foundation’s NGI0 Commons Fund supported an effort to add WPA3 support to OpenBSD, and the work’s payed off.

All drivers which support PMF can use WPA3, which are: iwm, iwx, and qwx. So far, I have tested this patch on iwx AX200 only. I will roll out this patch to more of my devices now. Help with testing is welcome.



There are both userland and kernel changes involved. ↫ Stefan Sperling

Only the second implementation of WPA3 will be supported, which requires some explanation:

WPA3 has a complicated history. There are two versions of WPA3. The initially standardized version suffered from side-channel leaks found by Mathy Vanhoef and dubbed “Dragonblood“. A revised and fixed version has been standardized and is mandatory in the 6 GHz band as of Wifi 6e (11ax) and mandatory on all bands as of Wifi 7 (11be). ↫ Stefan Sperling

Obviously, WPA3 is a very welcome addition to OpenBSD.