Volkswagen blocks custom Android ROM users from VW application

Drivers of cars from the Volkswagen Group using alternative Android versions like GrapheneOS, LineageOS, or /e/OS have been unable to use the VW app for some time. This means they can neither check their vehicle’s remaining range from their phone, schedule service appointments, nor control charging and air conditioning. The car manufacturer has made changes to the app’s backend that only allow devices with Google’s pre-installed Play Services. When asked by heise online, VW stated that affected users should not expect a timely reopening. “However, they are looking into it.”↫ Andreas Floemer at Heise.de
Clearly, this should be illegal. Then again, that has never stopped Volkswagen before.
Thom Holwerda,
This is why modern companies suck. They don’t give a crap about openness or owner rights. I hate this with a passion. On top of things getting worse with the car itself, there’s coercive pressure to force everyone into the mobile duopoly. Leave Indy phones at home because they aren’t welcome. As much as I hate this though, I also know that, short of government regulators coming in and putting their foot down, this is the future whether I like it or not. Maybe the EU, who are more progressive on owner rights might step in? In the US the government works for big business and they don’t even pretend that consumer rights matter.
This video is about the enshitification of everything, with an emphasis on cars. There’s also a rant about AI somewhere in there that you’ll like 🙂
“I Bought And Restored “Old” Technology To Prove The Economy Is Imploding”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_0xBbEFjLk
He fixes up an ancient car at great expense to himself, just to avoid cars with lower quality standards and antifeatures, but even he acknowledges that that can’t last forever. everything is turning to shit.
Alfman,
I used to have a volkwagen EV, they came with something called vw carnet (or similar, it has been years). That was on 3G network, or maybe even 2G, and as soon as their contract expired, they stopped updating
Worse?
You could not even pay for a replacement. A fundamental feature, like being able to access your car from a phone, setting up your charge schedule, or pre-warm in the winter was gone forever with no fix.
Volkswagen response: “You can buy our new vehicle”
I did not buy their new vehicle.
(And won’t return unless it is on a massive discount)