Google outlines plans for mainline Linux kernel support in Android

It seems like Google is working hard to update and upstream the Linux kernel that sits at the heart of every Android phone. The company was a big participant in this year’s Linux Plumbers Conference, a yearly meeting of the top Linux developers, and Google spent a lot of time talking about getting Android to work with a generic Linux kernel instead of the highly customized version it uses now. It even showed an Android phone running a mainline Linux kernel.
Android is the most popular Linux distribution by far, so a move to a more generic Linux kernel benefits the ecosystem as a whole.
This would be great for me. Running mainline linux without modification would be totally awesome. However I’m hesitant here because the proprietary driver problem has always been a huge impediment with ARM/android.
I’m glad that google’s explicitly talking about the elephant in the room: the lack of a stable linux ABI. On the one hand the lack of driver ABIs in linux is what’s responsible for keeping users dependent on manufacturers for kernel updates. On the other hand, the linux development community has been adamant that linux cannot or should not support stable ABI like windows does believing that explicit support for proprietary drivers goes against the linux philosophy and would only encourage more proprietary drivers.
I really don’t know that google has what it takes to pressure mainline linux to support a stable API, but if that happened we might finally see android devices disconnected from specific kernels and the possibility to upgrade the kernel independently from the manufacturers. This has long been a gripe of mine with android.
“On the other hand, the linux development community has been adamant that linux cannot or should not support stable ABI like windows does believing that explicit support for proprietary drivers goes against the linux philosophy and would only encourage more proprietary drivers.”
Its not that straight forwards. There are two elephants in the room not one. The stable ABI has a elephant of it own. Its like why desktop 32 bit windows was limited to 4G of memory when it was enabling cpu PAE that supports upto 64 G of memory in 32 bit mode.. Then this same elephant reappears with Spectre and meltdown. The only way to fix these things is rebuild the drivers/applications. So binary driver itself is a disaster.
Linux kernel does not just lack a stable ABI for drivers it lacks a stable API for drivers. Now a stable API for drivers would be a good thing where the source of driver can build always. Stable ABI where you cannot rebuild the driver to alter the machine code to avoid silicon issues is like putting a kick me sign on your back then wondering why you are getting your ass kicked..
So it will be important to be as close to open source mainline as possible so that when major silicon level issues as much of the kernel as possible can be rebuilt.
Its also been fun that Android has been breaking the Linus rule of don’t break the userspace API/ABI. They are talking about truly finalizing the Android kernel to user-space.
So its like most things you are really after half way in the middle. Stable kenrel ABI brings security problems like it or not. Lack of stable kernel API/ABI for driver developers make out of tree driver development hard.
Stable API for Linux kernel driver development without a stable kernel ABI would be the idea. So vendors could provide source of their drivers that would always be rebuild-able no matter the security update required at machine code level.