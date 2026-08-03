9front “THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE FUN” released

The best operating system in the world, 9front, released its latest version, “THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE FUN”. As I’m sure you know, 9front is a fork of plan9, and one that’s actually consistently maintained and developed. It brings an improved affinewarp API for scaling and zooming, a new Synaptics driver, and a new driver for UPSs. There’s also a new tool called gdbfs, which allows you to mount a remote gdb at /proc . Of course, there’s much more than this, including the usual list of bugfixes and small changes.

Few of us are worthy of using 9front, but if you are, you already know where to get it and how to update.