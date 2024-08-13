SpecOS: an x86_64 OS kernel from scratch

It’s been busy in the world of hobby and teaching/learning operating systems these past few months, and today we’ve got another one – SpecOS.

SpecOS is a 64 bit operating system kernel for x86-64 processors, still in quite early stages, written in (questionable quality) C. It is (not very) powerful.

This used to be 32 bit, but has been transferred to a 64 bit operating system.

It uses a monolithic kernel, because I like having everything in one place. This may take some inspiration from other operating systems, but it is not UNIX based.