SpecOS: an x86_64 OS kernel from scratch

It’s been busy in the world of hobby and teaching/learning operating systems these past few months, and today we’ve got another one – SpecOS.
SpecOS is a 64 bit operating system kernel for x86-64 processors, still in quite early stages, written in (questionable quality) C. It is (not very) powerful.
This used to be 32 bit, but has been transferred to a 64 bit operating system.
It uses a monolithic kernel, because I like having everything in one place. This may take some inspiration from other operating systems, but it is not UNIX based.↫ SpecOS GitHub page
It’s got the basics covered with PS/2 keyboard and VGA support, a real-time clock driver, a basic hard disk driver, and physical and virtual memory management, among other things. We’re clearly looking at a hobby project, and the author is very clear about that. A virtual machine is highly advised, as running it on real hardware is… Well, you’re on your own, basically.
Hey, thanks for writing on my project! Thought I’d leave an update and say that:
– It actually has now been tested on real hardware (yay!); and
– Another pretty major thing it has is a file system, which is nice.
Again, thanks for mentioning the project 😀