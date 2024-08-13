 Home > OS News > SpecOS: an x86_64 OS kernel from scratch

SpecOS: an x86_64 OS kernel from scratch

It’s been busy in the world of hobby and teaching/learning operating systems these past few months, and today we’ve got another one – SpecOS.

SpecOS is a 64 bit operating system kernel for x86-64 processors, still in quite early stages, written in (questionable quality) C. It is (not very) powerful.

This used to be 32 bit, but has been transferred to a 64 bit operating system.

It uses a monolithic kernel, because I like having everything in one place. This may take some inspiration from other operating systems, but it is not UNIX based.

↫ SpecOS GitHub page

It’s got the basics covered with PS/2 keyboard and VGA support, a real-time clock driver, a basic hard disk driver, and physical and virtual memory management, among other things. We’re clearly looking at a hobby project, and the author is very clear about that. A virtual machine is highly advised, as running it on real hardware is… Well, you’re on your own, basically.

  1. 2024-08-13 6:30 pm
    jakeSteinburger

    Hey, thanks for writing on my project! Thought I’d leave an update and say that:
    – It actually has now been tested on real hardware (yay!); and
    – Another pretty major thing it has is a file system, which is nice.
    Again, thanks for mentioning the project 😀

