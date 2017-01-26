posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 26th Jan 2017 00:47 UTC
This release represents over a year of development effort and around 6,600 individual changes. The main highlights are the support for Microsoft Office 2013, and the 64-bit support on macOS.
It also contains a lot of improvements across the board, as well as support for many new applications and games. See the release notes below for a summary of the major changes.
As awesome of a project Wine is, I wonder how many people actually use it on a daily basis. Maybe I'm wildly off base here (honestly, I probably am), but it seems like if you're running Linux, there's really nothing Windows applications offer that Linux can't.