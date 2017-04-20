posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 20th Apr 2017 09:12 UTC
Apple has one of the most aggressive sustainability and recycling programs in tech, but it still pulls plenty of metals and toxic rare-earth materials out of the ground to make iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and other products.
That's about to change. The company is set to announce a new, unprecedented goal for the tech industry, "to stop mining the earth altogether".
Apple plans to stop mining for rare-earth materials, and exclusively use recycled materials (from iPhones and other Apple products, presumably). Incredibly ambitious goal - one among many environmental goals the company revealed yesterday - and quite laudable. They have the money to blaze these trails, and I'm glad they're using it for this.