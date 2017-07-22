posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 22nd Jul 2017 20:25 UTC
The Debian project is pleased to announce the first update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
This isn't actually a new version or anything like that; a Debian point release just means a number of packages have been updated.