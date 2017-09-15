posted by Thom Holwerda on Fri 15th Sep 2017 21:13 UTC
Zircon is the core platform that powers the Fuchsia OS. Zircon is composed of a microkernel (source in kernel/...) as well as a small set of userspace services, drivers, and libraries (source in system/...) necessary for the system to boot, talk to hardware, load userspace processes and run them, etc. Fuchsia builds a much larger OS on top of this foundation.
Google changed the name for this project from Magenta to Zircon, which seems like an opportune time to highlight it.