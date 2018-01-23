posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 23rd Jan 2018 22:26 UTC
Today we're taking a major step to simplify online privacy with the launch of fully revamped versions of our browser extension and mobile app, now with built-in tracker network blocking, smarter encryption, and, of course, private search - all designed to operate seamlessly together while you search and browse the web. Our updated app and extension are now available across all major platforms - Firefox, Safari, Chrome, iOS, and Android - so that you can easily get all the privacy essentials you need on any device with just one download.
Seems like a natural extension of what DuckDuckGo is already known for. Nice work.