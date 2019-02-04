 Home > OSNews, Generic OSes > Ultron OS: a simple OS for a high school project

Ultron OS: a simple OS for a high school project

Ultron OS is an x86 Operating System written in C++. It is able to boot, initialise the GDT and IDT and do a couple of things that operating systems are supposed to do.

Exactly what is says on the tin: a high school project to write an operating system.

  1. 2019-02-04 11:38 am
    jockm

    There isn’t much there there.. About a 20 files, (including headers), the longest of which was 306 lines long. It is essentially the barest bones of a single tasking executive with timers. I am not saying it isn’t impressive as a high school project, but it doesn’t actually seem interesting enough to be posted here

    It also hasn’t been touched in three years

