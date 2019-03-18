Suse is once again an independent company

Open-source infrastructure and application delivery vendor Suse — the company behind one of the oldest Linux distributions — today announced that it is once again an independent company. The company today finalized its $2.5 billion acquisition by growth investor EQT from Micro Focus, which itself had acquired it back in 2014.

I only remember using SUSE well over 15 years ago, and lost track of it after Ubuntu came onto the scene. Good news, though – I prefer open source companies to be independent. It seems to fit their nature better.