The future of Firefox for Android

A recently published support document highlights Mozilla’s plans for the current Firefox for Android and also Fenix. Mozilla’s main idea is to maintain the legacy version of Firefox for Android until Fenix reaches migration readiness status. Firefox users on Android should be able to use the legacy version until Fenix is ready while Mozilla wants to minimize support costs.

Fenix currently does not support extensions just yet, so I’ll be staying on the regular Firefox for Android until that has been addressed.