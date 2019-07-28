One driving force behind the adoption of EME was the ever-tighter integration between major browser vendors like Google, video distributors, and advertising networks. This created a lopsided power-dynamic that ultimately ended up in the standardization of a means of undoing the configurable Web—where the user is king. EME is the first crack in the wall that protected browsers from those who would thwart adversarial operability and take “how about nah?” off the table, leaving us with the kind of take-it-or-leave-it Web that the marketing industry has been striving for since the first pop-up ad.
Adblocking: how about nah?
2019-07-28 Internet 2 Comments
I refuse to use sites that disallow ad-blockers, which are a must for security, all too often malware is served by ad bureau’s who do not vet the content they serve and don’t even seem to be bothered about the chaos they are a party to….
When EME first came out, it was claimed that it would only be used for protecting video. But preventing adblocking sounds like a perfect use case. Another example is that, Amazon started requiring EME to use autorip (lets you download MP3s of cds that you purchased) earlier this year, and not a single news outlet has reported it. ( https://blogbyjoshcogliati.blogspot.com/2019/03/amazon-now-requires-drm-to-download.html )