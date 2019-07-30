bootOS operating system in 512 bytes (boot sector)

bootOS is a monolithic operating system that fits in one boot sector. It’s able to load, execute, and save programs. Also keeps a filesystem. It can work with any floppy disk size starting at 180K. It relocates itself at 0000:7a00 and requires further 768 bytes of memory starting at 0000:7700.
Impressive work.
What, no screenshots?
The features and how it is supposed to run, reminds me a lot of that OS that my classmates coded in 1995. The tool they used for it, was Norton Disk Editor for MS Dos 6,22. I can not remember that much about it, other than the filesystem they explained quite a bit about. What I saw, was that the OS was able to format a disk (floppy or HD I can not remember), and they were able to list the filesystem and create an empty file.
What they explained about the file system, was that they had looked at FAT, HPFS, Inode AmigaFFS and NTFS. And they had taken the best idea’s from each, to mold their own filesystem that was 16bit. They started with creating the filesystem and thought why not create a simple kernel and thus a basic OS was born.
That was the aproach that they took. First create a filesystem using disk editor and then create a kernel that was able to do some pretty basic stuff.
If anyone here, knew who they were, then they lived at the school’s campus in the Danish city of Soenderborg in the first half of 1995.
Greetings. Boble (As I was nicknamed back then)
The 1980s called, they want their boot sector programs back.
Anybody remember when that was a thing? I remember a few games sold that way. In ancient PC history, early programs booted directly from floppy and didn’t depend on DOS. We don’t do things that way any more, but back then 16bit bare metal programming was actually fairly easy to do if you had the slightest experience writing COM programs.