The FTC is looking into the Amazon and Apple deal that crushed small resellers

Remember the deal Apple made with Amazon that killed all third party repair services and used Apple product sellers that aren’t specifically approved by Apple, thereby increasing prices for consumers sharply? Turns out the FTC isn’t too happy with this deal.

Last year, Amazon cut a deal with Apple to bring direct iPhone sales to its platform for the first time. Now, that deal is coming under scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, The Verge has learned.

Good. This deal is about as clear cut an example of monopolistic, anticompetitive behaviour as you can possibly get