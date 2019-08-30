Canadian carrier Rogers says Android 10 is rolling out to Pixels on September 3

Android 10 is expected to begin rolling out sometime next month to all Pixel phones. According to Canadian carrier Rogers today, the Android 10 launch date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
For the past several years, Google has released Android versions at the start of the month alongside security patches. Given that the first Monday of September is Labor Day in the United States, Google looks to be targeting the day after.
Now the waiting game begins for the 99.9% of Android users who do not have a Pixel.