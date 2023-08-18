Google is desperate to sell Pixel Tablets, pushing ads via notifications

It looks like Google is desperate to move more Pixel Tablet units, with the company widely using notifications from the Google Home app to promote the new tablet launched earlier this year. Many people report seeing a “Meet the Google Pixel Tablet” banner in their notifications, with a tap on it sending them straight to its product listing on the Google Store. Samsung received hefty criticism for a similar approach to promoting new devices in the past, but it still seems like Google is attempting to jump on board with this strategy.