Everything Apple announced at today’s iPhone event in just seven minutes

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, which saw the debut of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, and 10.2-inch iPad, along with new details on Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.
Decent spec bumps to old designs all around, but nothing to get too excited about.
I am excited by the new camera and scared by the move to the iPad Pro as an OS X replacement.
“You don’t need this legacy Unix thingies, here is an iPad Pro. It even does SD cards now with a dongle”
What is left in *nix-land without OS X? There is Desktop Linux (a server-focused OS with terrible laptop power management, poorly packaged desktop apps fragmented in various “repos” and meh graphics card support which also happens to be Poettering’s little experimental toy) and OpenIndiana. Plus FreeBSD if you really hate the Desktop.
Windows could soon be left carrying the torch of the desktop among a sea of iPads and Smart TVs.
I don’t get why people get excited by a stupid added ultrawide camera, when the competition has real 5x zoom, which for me is much more useful, because then the phone will completey obsolete my normal camera.
I don’t get why macOS users think ‘Desktop Linux’ is worse than macOS. You can configure it however you want and the drivers are fine now and have been for the better part of a decade or more.
macOS is full of old code they refuse to update due to change in license to GPLv3. They are switching to zsh because of it.
Pick a Linux that suites your needs and configure it however you like, you might be pleasantly surprised.
I seriously have a hard time using macOS, I think there is too much useless color in it and it looks too cartoony. Much prefer the older version where you could make the buttons grey.
Repeating from above:
Poor laptop power management (funny how Linux people complain about Windows abusing RAM which comes plenty in modern system, while Linux abuses milliamps, the most precious resource in laptops today.
Poor GPU drivers
Apps scattered in repos
Poettering
Stop trying to flog a dead horse. For most “normies”, OS X was the only competition to Windows on the desktop (incl laptops) and now it’s getting killed off to appease the App Store gods. Well it was fun while it lasted (in case anyone asks, Desktop Linux never was, so I prefer the proprietary “fun while it lasts” than the open source “same problems every decade)
For you maybe. But I suspect most serious photographers who shoot with their phones shoot documentary, street, or art. As such 13mm, 35mm, and 50mm [equivalent] focal lengths are sweet spot lenses for that genre, and the iPhone has them covered with real optics. High end Mobile phones have been good enough for while for serious work but this just takes it to another level
Serious zoom photography work (basically sports, and wildlife) needs dedicated optics and sensors that a camera can’t handle. So trying to stick that on a camera [at the moment] seems pretty pointless.
Well, iOS is *NIX, too. All they’d need to do is allow access to the shell. Now, will they?
…needless to say I meant to say “phone” not “camera” in my last paragraph. If anyone needs me I’ll be in the corner of shame.