Why NUKEMAP isn’t on Google Maps anymore

When I created the NUKEMAP in 2012, the Google Maps API was amazing.1 It was the best thing in town for creating Javascript mapping mash-ups, cost literally nothing, had an active developer community that added new features on a regular basis, and actually seemed like it was interested in people using their product to develop cool, useful tools.
Today, pretty much all of that is now untrue. The API codebase has stagnated in terms of actually useful features being added (many neat features have been removed or quietly deprecated; the new features being added are generally incremental and lame), which is really quite remarkable given that the Google Maps stand-alone website (the one you visit when you go to Google Maps to look up a map or location) has had a lot of neat features added to it (like its 3-D mode) that have not been ported to the API code (which is why NUKEMAP3D is effectively dead — Google deprecated the Google Earth Plugin and has never replaced it, and no other code base has filled the gap).
Stories like this often confuse me. Google’s behaviour seems designed specifically to harm the people most enthusiastic and knowledgeable about their products, pushing them away to use competitors’ products or other alternatives. While that won’t harm Google’s bottom line in the short term – and, in fact, might even improve it – in the long term, it strengthens alternatives and teaches people to untangle themselves from Google’s web of products.
What’s in it for Google here? Is this just clueless bean counters lead by bottom line-obsessed executives? Or is there some grander plan behind pushing people away?
Yea google seems to have found a DIFFERENT but still dysfunctional culture then Microsoft or Oracle. I used to spend good money on android premium tablets, currently I use cheap Chinese ones that work great and would NEVER shell out $600-1000 to google or their OEMs. Every product with google is fly by night. Google does not support their products long term, and I have no faith that their services/devices will work consistently as it does today. They might just re-invent the wheel out of nowhere.
Several years back I actually made a “driving game” overlaying google earth. This was rudimentary and lacked polish, it was more a proof of concept than anything else. But the idea was that the user could eventually play the game in their own city. It worked for about a year or two but google broke the API that I was using and that was that. It hammers home why it’s a bad idea to depend on 3rd party services, not that I’d have any way to produce that data myself.
Open maps has come a long way and now there are some earth geoimaging alternatives that are fairly good.
http://www.webglearth.com
They even have publicly downloadable datasets, however unfortunately those are much lower res images than the ones they’re using on their own website.
https://openmaptiles.com/downloads/dataset/satellite/
I don’t know if anyone makes high quality images available publicly?
