The Multicians web site

The Multicians web site presents the story of the Multics operating system for people interested in the system’s history, especially Multicians. The site’s goals are to:

• preserve the technical ideas and advances of Multics so others don’t need to reinvent them.
• record the history of Multics, its builders, and its users before we all forget.
• give credit where it’s due for important innovations.
• remember some good times and good people.

A great initiative, and a treasure trove of information about MULTICS, the mainfraime timesharing operating system that arguably influenced every single operating system we use today.

