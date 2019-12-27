The Multicians web site presents the story of the Multics operating system for people interested in the system’s history, especially Multicians. The site’s goals are to:
• preserve the technical ideas and advances of Multics so others don’t need to reinvent them.
• record the history of Multics, its builders, and its users before we all forget.
• give credit where it’s due for important innovations.
• remember some good times and good people.
A great initiative, and a treasure trove of information about MULTICS, the mainfraime timesharing operating system that arguably influenced every single operating system we use today.