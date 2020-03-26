AMD uses DMCA to mitigate massive GPU source code leak

AMD has filed at least two DMCA notices against Github repos that carried “stolen” source code relating to AMD’s Navi and Arden GPUs, the latter being the processor for the upcoming Xbox Series X. The person claiming responsibility for the leak informs TorrentFreak that if they doesn’t get a buyer for the remainder of the code, they will dump the whole lot online.
I’d love to hear the backstory behind this hack. For a company like AMD, such a hack must’ve been an inside job, right? While I know I shouldn’t be surprised anymore by just how lacking security can be at even the most prominent technology companies, I just can’t imagine it being very easy to get your hands on this documentation and code without some form of inside help.
Some possible candidates:
– There could be a shared repo for collaboration with partners (here with Microsoft, since their Xbox code also seems to be leaked). Those kind of repos usually have less security compared to fully locked down ones
– A contractor or a similar “extended” employee might have received access by mistake
– A lost laptop with code without encryption (this should no longer happen in this day and age)
– A employee laptop running unauthorized code (for example an ssh -Y tunnel to internal cloud), there is more chance of this happening during WFH
Or rather simple public AWS bucket misconfiguration.
I am sad that this is happening. While I do support open source for end user software, this should happen voluntarily..