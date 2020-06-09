Apple will announce move to ARM-based Macs later this month, says report

Apple will announce that it’s shifting from using Intel processors to its own ARM-based chips this month at WWDC 2020, Bloomberg reports. The developer conference is due to take place starting on June 22nd with an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg notes that the timing of the announcement could change due to the health crisis.
Rumors of Apple switching to using its own ARM-based processors in its Macs have been around for years, but a recent report from Bloomberg claimed that the shift was imminent, and that the first Mac powered by an ARM-based processor would arrive in 2021. The company reportedly has at least three ARM-based Mac processors in development based on the next iPhone’s A14 chip as part of Apple’s “Kalamata” project.
While I like ARM bringing the competition to x86, Apple is not the right company to get excited over. ARM in and of itself is already more fragmented and locked-in than x86, and Apple cranks this up a notch. A lot of people are excited over ARM Macs, but I have a feeling they may be in for a very rude awakening.
No more Steam. No more Bootcamp. No more Linux or other alternative operating systems. Far more Electron apps and shoddy iOS ports (developers barely wanted to make native x86 Mac apps, even fewer will make ARM Mac apps). No Adobe applications for the coming years. iOS-like restrictions for ARM macOS.
Rude awakening indeed.
A not-insignificant userbase of Macs rely on dual-booting (or flat out reformatting with) Windows.
It would be a monumentally stupid (or maybe carefully calculated) move to axe Windows support on Mac hardware. Running DOS/Windows software on Macs has been a thing for decades, although for a lot of that time, it was dependent on additional hardware and/or software in order to run it.
Unless Apple considers x86 compatability to be a paid-for addition, getting rid of it completely seems to be a ass-backwards move.
Well, Steve Jobs once said that the Mac will remain to be open (ok – he also said that Mac OS X Server will be continued…).
If Apple is going to close the Mac (to make more revenue from their “curated” App Store) they will loose lots of market share.
macOS is a good choice because it is open and has a working UNIX layer beneath.
You seem to argue ARM fragmentation like it’s a bad thing. I see it as interoperability and competition.
Apple have previously stood alone outside the x86 hedgemony before, so are fully aware of the implications of that decision.
In terms of Bootcamp, few if any use it in production environments, certainly at enterprise level, as its unsupported.
Linux… dare you to install any fully functional linux on a touch bar mac. It’s a mess of half support and broken features.
ARM fragmentation means that there isn’t interoperability, though.
It means you have a kernel build for each board, instead of one kernel that works on, say, all 64-bit ARM platforms. And, if developers lose interest in your board, you stop getting kernels.
macOS apps only run on macOS – there is already no interoperability. If you want your apps to run on macOS, you still have to port them. What’s the difference on ARM? Same steps required.
I have no doubt this will effect platforms like Steam (especially their back catalog), but honestly, who games on a mac? And older games can run in emulation. But Apple has gaming on macOS as obnoxious as they can for years. Still – if Steam does support ARM on macOS, others likely will too. Most games are built on engines – and those tend to support multiple platforms with a checkbox. Unity, Game Maker Studio, Unreal – they all already support all the biggest OS and CPU platforms. They’ll do the work, add the checkbox, and it’ll be fine.
Also, Steve Jobs was right about Adobe. They are lazy. But also, they do thing stupidly. Like, why do they have their own whole bloated and slow cross platform GUI toolkit, for just 2 platforms… They’ll show up eventually though, just like they did for x86 – that’s not a real concern.
Yes, Apple have stood alone with their processor before.
Yes, they have managed the transition from one architecture to another before.
But that is only part of the story. Towards the end of the PowerPC era, the Apple desktops really weren’t that competitive (at a time when more people were still relying on desktops over laptops). What they did have going for them is that PowerPC was, then, much more efficient for laptop use. And the OS was more solid.
The transition was a pain for users. Yes, old apps worked. Slowly. Realistically, users needed to move over to x86 apps fairly quickly, often absorbing more costs whilst doing so.
Since then, x86 has been transformed into having much more efficient chips. Windows 10 is in a lot better place than Windows ME/XP was back then – especially with the latest subsystem for Linux. And Linux itself is in a better place if you care more about having a *nix underpinning than commercial app availability.
And whilst Bootcamp isn’t hugely used, virtual machines running Windows and/or Linux are far more common.
Does ARM really offer enough tangible benefit over x86 to make ARM based desk/laptops a compelling alternative?
It seems more likely that the only users will end up being people who use Apple specific software (e.g. Logic), and developers – particularly those creating iOS apps.
Unless Apple can demonstrate something tangible in providing more power / battery life and reducing costs, anyone faced with the costs of not just upgrading hardware but software too, would be wise to consider moving to a platform that doesn’t have a history of doing this to users, and at risk of being out on a limb again with software companies abandoning it because the market is too small.
Apple were not exactly successful back when they used PowerPC. It nearly ended in bankruptcy.
It is however interesting nonetheless, and I welcome a viable alternative to x86.
I’m a little confused as to why Apple would not do this. Apple’s main revenue is from the iOS platform which is well supported by all the major developers and runs on ARM devices (iPhone and iPads). Locking Macs into the same walled garden and having them run iOS apps is surely the obvious next move, no? MacOS is a dying mess and needs something to bring it back from the brink of death.
>No more Steam. No more Bootcamp.
Most Steam games I’ve bought recently warn they’re not compatible with Catalina and the Epic Store seems to have no Mac games at all other than Fortnite! Bootcamp has never been great IMO, and it’s only getting worse.
This pretty much kills whatever use remains for “creative professionals,” but only Microsoft not making office for it can kill this development now. Which is very likely if Apple pulls a Windows 8 and tries to force everyone onto their app store.