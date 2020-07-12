 Home > BeOS & Derivatives > Haiku repository files and identifiers

Haiku repository files and identifiers

Software on a computing platform such as Haiku is typically distributed as a package. Without a packaging system it would be hard for users to install software and because software often depends on other software, the chain of dependencies would be difficult for a user to resolve themselves. To orchestrate the distribution and management of the packages, Haiku has a packaging system which consists of applications, online tools, on-host tools and software libraries. One aspect of the packaging system is the coordination and identification of repositories.

An overview of the inner workings of package management on Haiku.

