The July activity report from the Haiku project is out, and there’s a lot of stuff in there. My favourite highlight:

kallisti5 continued work on the ARM architecture, specifically the ARM64 EFI bootloader. EFI CPU code was refactored to be architecture-specific, allowing CPU init code to be properly called, further progressing the EFI bootloader, which is now building and running.

I love the progress on ARM, since ARM seems to have a bright future – Haiku needs to be there.