Windows 10 now allows you to get optional and driver updates

A new feature rolling out to Windows 10 will make it easier for users to access the available driver and optional updates.
In Windows 10 Build 19041.450 or newer, Microsoft said it has restored the Windows 7-era optional updates page, which allows you to discover new updates to drivers and non-security features.
Windows has definitely gotten beter over the years at providing a basic set of functional drivers after a fresh installation, but it’s far from perfect, and unlocking the full potential of your hardware still requires going through a long list of hardware manufacturer websites.
And those third party drivers are often absolute trash, in a very-obvious-what-were-they-thinking kind of way. I’m looking at you Synaptics, Realtek, Dell, HP, nVidia, AMD, Intel…
The drivers present in the Windows installation directory are also written by the exact same companies and hence are also trash, but older trash. Microsoft doesn’t write drivers, unless we are talking about “generic” hardware (standard USB sticks, standard mice/keyboards, unaccelerated VESA graphics driver etc)
The reason Realtek writes such awful drivers is that they are the lowest bidder. The reason OEMs choose Realtek is because they don’t have to support the software and they are also stuck in a race to the bottom with each other, so of course they go for the lowest bidder with the worst drivers. The reason buyers who can afford a Mac go and get a Mac is so that they can escape this entire mess. Unless you a somewhat knowledgable person, in which case you can swap out the Realtek WiFI/Bluetooth module in your laptop or desktop for something better.
This is why I am still on Windows 8.1… Microsoft, even in its current hipsterized form, is the kind of company that backtracks from controversial usability decisions (unlike Apple, where once a decision is made it’s final). I mean, look where Windows 10 was at launch (upending your Nvidia GameReady drivers for the Windows Update ones and all) and where it is now. Give it 3 more years and it should be tolerable.