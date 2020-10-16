 Home > Linux > So you want to build an embedded Linux system?

So you want to build an embedded Linux system?

This article is targeted at embedded engineers who are familiar with microcontrollers but not with microprocessors or Linux, so I wanted to put together something with a quick primer on why you’d want to run embedded Linux, a broad overview of what’s involved in designing around application processors, and then a dive into some specific parts you should check out — and others you should avoid — for entry-level embedded Linux systems.

This is some seriously detailed writing, and an amazing starting point for people interested in developing for embedded Linux.

