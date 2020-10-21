Introducing Microsoft Edge preview builds for Linux

We are pleased to announce the availability of the Microsoft Edge Dev Channel for Linux![…]
Today’s release supports Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE distributions. Going forward, we plan to release weekly builds following our typical Dev Channel cadence alongside our other supported platforms. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to install Microsoft Edge on your distribution, what to expect from the Dev Channel, and how to share your feedback.
I’m not entirely sure who, exactly, Edge for Linux is for – but there’s no denying the fact Microsoft feels that it’s necessary to have their browser on Linux means the company is definitely taking desktop Linux seriously.
Probably the Linux-using web developers who weren’t wooed over to Windows by WSL and see the extra friction of modern.ie testing VMs as a reason to test their creations on Edge less thoroughly and less often.