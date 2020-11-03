The untimely demise of workstations

Last month’s news that IBM would do a Hewlett-Packard and divide into two—an IT consultancy and a buzzword compliance unit—marks the end of “business as usual” for yet another of the great workstation companies.
There really isn’t much left when it comes to proper workstations. All the major players left the market, have been shut down, or have been bought out (and shut down) – Sun, IBM, SGI, and countless others. Of course, some of them may still make workstations in the sense of powerful Xeon machines, but workstations in the sense of top-to-bottom custom architecture, like SGI’s crossbar switch technology and all the custom architectures us mere mortals couldn’t afford, are no longer being made in large numbers.
And it shows. Go on eBay to try and get your hand on a used and old SGI or Sun workstation, and be prepared to pay out of your nose for highly outdated and effectively useless hardware. The number of these machines still on the used market is dwindling, and with no new machines entering the used market, it’s going to become ever harder for us enthusiasts to get our hands on these sorts of exciting machines.
I think the author is mistaken, the VAR business model never went away.
He also has it backwards; workstations went the way of the dodo, because cobbling something together out of PCs was not only cheaper but really far less painful at the end of the day.
Yes. Dude does not know what he’s talking about.
I feel that the headline is false unless one uses a particular definition for workstation that excludes modern day workstations. If anything it seems like workstations are actually in high demand these days with demand outpacing supplies…
He kind of alludes to the fact that commodity computers are good enough, which I agree on, but he doesn’t provide any explanation for why commodity computers can’t be workstations. If it passes the duck test (ie looks like a duck and walks like a duck, etc), then it is a duck. We still have and use workstation class computers today, branding doesn’t change that, and yet it seems to be the central point of this article. A more accurate title would have been “The untimely demise of non-x86 workstations”. I know it’s a small point, but it bugged me throughout the article.