 Home > Mac OS X > Booting a macOS Apple Silicon kernel in QEMU

Booting a macOS Apple Silicon kernel in QEMU

Mac OS X 1 Comment

I booted the arm64e kernel of macOS 11.0.1 beta 1 kernel in QEMU up to launchd. It’s completely useless, but may be interesting if you’re wondering how an Apple Silicon Mac will boot.

You got to love the bluntness.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2020-11-11 9:50 pm
    Alfman

    While I appreciate his candor about it not working, I disagree with his claim that emulating macos is useless. Obviously the emulation is incomplete today, but that could change.

Leave a Reply