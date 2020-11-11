Booting a macOS Apple Silicon kernel in QEMU

I booted the arm64e kernel of macOS 11.0.1 beta 1 kernel in QEMU up to launchd. It’s completely useless, but may be interesting if you’re wondering how an Apple Silicon Mac will boot.
You got to love the bluntness.
While I appreciate his candor about it not working, I disagree with his claim that emulating macos is useless. Obviously the emulation is incomplete today, but that could change.