skiftOS: a hobby operating system

skiftOS is a hobby operating system built for learning and for fun targeting the x86 platform. It features a kernel named hjert, a graphical user interface with a compositing window manager, and familiar UNIX utilities.

This looks remarkably advanced for a “hobby operating system”, and can be run in both Qemu and VirtualBox. This one is definitely worth a virtual boot. The code is licensed under the MIT license and available on GitHub.

Thom Holwerda

  2021-01-25 8:07 pm
HollyB
    HollyB

    Nice hobby project. A good chunk of OS functionality and userland was ripped from frameworks which gives things a samey functionality and samey look but it’s an achievement getting this far.

