Google will update very few devices to Wear OS 3

Google has provided a few more details about the upcoming release of Wear OS 3, which combines Samsung’s Tizen with Google’s Wear OS. Sadly, but not unexpectedly, pretty much no existing Wear OS devices will be updated to Wear OS 3.
Wear OS devices that will be eligible for upgrade include Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, TicWatch E3 and follow on TicWatch devices, as well as Fossil Group’s new generation of devices launching later this year.
It would seem existing devices simply aren’t powerful enough, so the four existing Wear OS users – I’m one of them – are shit out of luck.
How can existing devices not be powerful enough? It’s an embedded OS for smartwatches ffs. Google appears to be making the same mistake Microsoft did with the Windows XP Tablet PC Edition and Project Origami (UMPC), taking an OS intended for larger and more powerful devices and cramming it into a much smaller class of devices (which have higher battery life requirements too).
Meanwhile, Apple is making a distinct OS for smartwatches and as a result the Apple Watch had become the second-biggest draw to iPhones after iMessage.