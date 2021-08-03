Google drops supports for Google services for Android 2.3.7 and lower

As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.
Android 2.3.7 was released on 21 September, 2011. That’s ten years of support. I think that’s fair.
I disagree. I think 10 years of support is nothing. 20 year or lifetime support is routine in industrial and commerical settings. I dislike planned obsolecence at the best of times but when a device is usable but for the manufacturer decided to flip a bit this way or that way I begin to question their entire design ethos and management and attitude. Portability and scaleability and long term support are not new inventions. Cutting users off at the knees and effectively removing what they had, which is what Google are doing, is a pretty scuzzy trick. “Security” is the oldest excuse in the book for people covering up their own failings. Instead of taking Google at their word where is the questioning? Not just reasons or excuses but explanations.
I could not agree more.
My phone runs Android 8 and I don’t think I want to upgrade 7 years from now unless the phone gets damaged.
I should be able to keep it as long as it remains in mint shape.