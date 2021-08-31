Apple and Google must allow developers to use other payment systems, new Korean law declares

South Korea has passed a bill written to prevent major platform owners like Google and Apple from restricting app developers to built-in payment systems, The Wall Street Journal reports. The bill is now expected to be signed into law by President Moon Jae-in, whose party championed the legislation.
The law comes as a blow to Google and Apple who both require in-app purchases to flow only through their systems, instead of outside payment processors, allowing the tech giants to collect a 30 percent cut. If tech companies fail to comply with the new law, they could face fines of up to 3 percent of their South Korea revenue.
This is going to spread like a wildfire, and the company’s statements regarding this new law fill me with unreasonable amounts of pleasure and schadenfreude.
I fully understand that you want a different store to be able to buy apps from.
Whoever ends up owning the stores, I want the one that I pick to have all of the apps heavily analyzed to make sure there are no viruses or anything else like spyware or whatever is not in the software. I want to be able to trust as many apps from that App Store as I possible can.
Apple is not perfect. They definitely are not. But they are MUCH better than Google and Microsoft and Facebook. I trust them a lot *more*. The key word is ***more***. Nobody has my complete trust. I think Tom Cook and every other person that is above middle management plus too many to count **in** middle management and lower, in EVERY company, could give a rip about any of us peons because they are so out of touch with our world because their millions of dollars if not billions keeps them out of touch with all of us.
Who do you –> really <– trust. I trust Apple more than Google and Microsoft and Facebook, add Amazon to that list. I trust Apple more than whoever is going to be building these App stores that may or maybe not truly verify that the software in their stores doesn't have bad programs in the list. Which Apple does too but I believe they will end up having less than ***most*** of the stores out there.
It would be great if their was an open source store where trusted security people who going through the code, run special utilities against the programs where they have access to all of the code so they can look for sections trying to steal our data and our personal information which they shouldn't have rights to or get to touch or see.
Will this happen? Unfortunately I don't think so. I think Pandora's box is being opened and once it is it will never be able to be closed.
Sabon,
Actually I think it’s very important for owners to have that right too, but from the sounds of it the Korean law falls short of that. This law seems to be siding with Epic games’ position that consumers should have a right to use alternate payment methods (remember when Epic Games literally gave users this option and apple banned the app). I haven’t read anything saying that apple is going to have to allow competing stores.. Hopefully that will happen sooner or later though.
Of course.
I think that’s fine, every owner should be allowed to make their own choices.
I think it’s a good idea. IOS could benefit from that. Why couldn’t it happen? Obviously it can’t happen now because apple would block it as they do, but if owners were allowed to install competing stores, then why couldn’t it happen?
This does seem to only hit ‘in-app’ purchases, instead of ‘app store’ purchases. So all those little microtransactions!
I’ve already proposed frameworks for discussion which involve creating an open and fair standard with checks. It’s actually an old problem I had to think of around the early 2000’s. Apple claim to have invented the $1 app. That’s not true and it’s not the only thing they pinched.
I generally focused on the system and quality control aspects not open source but don’t see why a framework cannot be expanded beyond automated systems to check sourcecode anually. A basic standards framework can be expanded with a standard for this too. The problem with IT is almost all the people driving the technology are driven by shiny toys and lack the bigger perspective. Almost none of them especially management have interest in standards as they make too much money off a dog eat dog business enviroment and selling solutions to problems they caused. I think that’s one big difference between US and EU politics too. The mindsets and ethos are completely different.
You have to start thinking of standards and the language of putting things in these terms which also address the business and competition and end user concerns. If it’s just about technology nobody is going to listen. It’s nonsense like that which explains why Linux is such a dogs breakfast. Too many coders who can’t see the big picture keep scratching their own itches.