Windows 11 released

A day early, Microsoft has decided to release Windows 11.
Today marks an exciting milestone in the history of Windows. As the day becomes October 5 in each time zone around the world, availability of Windows 11 begins through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 that can be purchased beginning today.
This is the first release of Windows I haven’t personally used or even tested, but much like Android 12 that’s also been released today, it seems to be a version heavily focused on giving Windows a fresh coat of paint, while sadly removing features and customisations and adding strict system requirements. As the detailed Ars Technica review concludes:
Here’s the thing: I actually like Windows 11 pretty well, and as I’ve dug into it and learned its ins and outs for this review, I’ve warmed to it more. The window management stuff is a big step forward, the new look is appealing and functional, and the taskbar regressions mostly don’t bother me (the more you customized the taskbar and Start menu in Windows 10, though, the more the new version’s lack of flexibility will irritate you).
Unfortunately for Microsoft, Windows 11 is going to be starting its life with some of the same public perception problems that made Windows Vista and Windows 8 relatively unpopular.
Meanwhile, AnandTech concludes:
I’ve only a had a short time with Windows 11, and that is partially due to how short of a public beta that it got compared to Windows 10. Already there are some features that I really enjoy. The new interfaces are well thought out and easy to use. But for me, the true test is using a new version of the OS and then stepping back to an older version. How painful is it? How many of the new features do I miss? There is no single item right now that is a must-have, so swapping between Windows 10 and Windows 11 is not a huge deal. And that’s good because Windows 10 is going to be around for years to come still. Some of the biggest new features announced for Windows 11 won’t even be shipping until next year. Perhaps if and when they arrive that will make the difference.
Windows 11 just doesn’t seem like that big of a release to me, and depending on how much you enjoy using Windows, that can be a good thing or a bad thing. To me, it seems like this new UI theme is skin-deep, and underneath it all still lie countless layers of UI cruft dating all the way back to Windows 3.x.
I agree with the general sentiments, I’ve little interest in Win 11 mostly for the oppressive hardware requirements. Maybe time is passing me by, but I like things that can run on lightweight hardware or improve performance on older hardware. This seems to be going in the wrong direction, maybe this is the vertical market forces of trying to be too Apple like with the Surface collection.
I don’t get it, they already have probably 85% of the computer marketplace, why risk doing damage to the 85% to get some small percentage of the remaining 15%!
Are Linux and Android really that big of a threat to traditional MS markets?
It’s certainly not Apple, it’ll never be Apple.
On another aspect, I think many creative types massively over-estimate the utility of hybrid type interfaces, they spend too much time poking their finger around and forgetting that 99% of work happens at a keyboard!
So the countdown begins to when Windows comes off all my systems for good. I’ve already trialed Linux Mint a few times and got a good setup to the point where I confused myself which OS I was using at the time.
There’s a few niggles to examine such as whether I can run my eGPU or maybe a few other gotchas I need to document. Other than that it’s a good enough solution for my needs. I have no interest at all in learning any Linux techno nonsense or getting involved in Linux internal politics but then I never had any interest in being anyone’s free beta tester when using Windows or propping up Microsoft MVP’s income streams so no real policy change there either.
Requirements are too stringent, they violated the heck out of fitts law with the taskbar centered. I’m hoping the task bar gets fixed by the time I replace my windows pc, but I may be tempted to just have windows on vm inside of macos on arm for when I need it. Or possibly if the price comes down a VM in the could that I pay only while using it.
> they violated the heck out of fitts law with the taskbar centered
So your biggest complaint is a simple default option they changed? And you can change back)
I used the win11 am I ready app and basically none of the computers in my organization will be supported. I made management aware of the hardware requirements and the fact our hardware won’t be supported which they were just thrilled about. We are going to run on 10 as long as possible.
I have no interest at home as I mainly use Linux so it will be some time till I ever see windows 11. Big shrug on this release.
To be fair there has not been a big release of windows since win 2000. And nor shoul;d there be.
I guess vista may have been classed as one but that was just mostly sane but a bit OTT overthought but needed changed than were fine by SP1.