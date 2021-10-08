Google’s Fuchsia is expanding to ‘additional smart devices and other form factors’

In the years leading up to that launch, we’ve uncovered signs of the Fuchsia team developing support for a variety of Google devices, including the Nest Hub Max, 2021’s second-gen Nest Hub, and more. Now, it seems, Google is ready to make its next steps more public, in a series of job listings posted this week, some of which reference a “Fuchsia Devices” team.
The job listings even make references to working with partners using Fuchsia, so there’s definitely more afoot for Google’s new operating system.